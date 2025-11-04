Veeram Securities standalone net profit rises 125.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.38% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net profit of Veeram Securities rose 125.35% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6.485.2133.185.572.150.912.150.911.600.71

