Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 3.03% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 3.03% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.65% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

