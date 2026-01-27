Marine Electricals rises after bagging Rs 284-cr orders

Marine Electricals (India) surged 8.01% to Rs 183 after the company announced that it has received orders worth Rs 284.39 crore from multiple clients.

The company has secured an order from Digital Edge DC (India) for the supply of power distribution systems for the BOM-2 Data Center Project. The order is to be executed over a period of 68 months.

Marine Electricals has also received an order from Crescon Projects & Services for the supply of power distribution systems for the LBOM-12 Data Center Project, with deliveries expected to be completed within 12 months.

In addition, the company bagged an order from SHM Shipcare for the supply of power distribution systems, which is to be executed over a period of 45 months.