Nifty October futures trade at premium

Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 26,036.70, a premium of 70.65 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,966.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rallied 170.90 points or 0.66% to 25,966.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.30% to 11.86.

Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.