Vodafone Idea climbs after Q1 results

Vodafone Idea jumped 3.09% to Rs 6.34 after the telco reported a wider loss in Q1 FY26 despite modest growth in revenue.

On a consolidated basis, net loss stood at Rs 6,608.1 crore in Q1 FY26 higher than Rs 6,432.1 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 4.9% YoY to Rs 11,022.5 crore from Rs 10,508.3 crore in Q1 FY25.

Cash EBITDA came in at Rs 2,180.7 crore in Q1 FY26, up 3.7% from Rs 2,103.3 crore in Q1 FY25. However, cash EBITDA margin slipped marginally to 19.8% from 20% last year.

Reported EBITDA stood at Rs 4,612.1 crore in Q1 FY26, higher than Rs 4,204.7 crore in Q1 FY25, with margin improving to 41.8% from 40%.

Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 2,440 crore. The company's debt from banks was reduced to Rs 1,930 crore as of 30 June 2025, while cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,830 crore. Operationally, ARPU improved 15% YoY to Rs 177 from Rs 154 in Q1 FY25, driven by tariff revisions and customer upgrades. Its total subscriber base stood at 197.7 million. The 4G/5G subscriber base rose to 127.4 million versus 126.7 million last year. Coverage also expanded, with 4G now reaching ~84% of the population. Data consumption surged, with 4G capacity rising 36% and 4G speeds up 24% versus March 2024.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with AST SpaceMobile to deliver satellite broadband connectivity in remote regions lacking terrestrial networks. Akshaya Moondra, CEO, Vodafone Idea, said "This has been a decisive turnaround quarter. The investments made over the past three quarters to expand our 4G coverage have started yielding results, as reflected in the 90% lower subscriber loss compared to Q2 and Q3 of last financial year, being the lowest subscriber decline since merger. Our 5G services are now operational in 22 cities across 13 circles, and we are committed to systematically expanding our 5G footprint, in line with growing 5G handset adoption. We are encouraged by the momentum across our core business metrics. Data consumption has hit a record high driven by the success of our SuperHero and Non-stop SuperHero plans. With a solid foundation in place, we are well positioned to seize emerging growth opportunities in the industry. We continue to invest in capex and to support our broader capex plans of Rs. 500-550 billion, we remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing."