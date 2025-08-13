Market trade in positive terrain; auto shares rally for 3rd day

The key domestic indices traded with modest gains in mid-morning trade, mirroring positive global cues. Upbeat domestic CPI data further lifted market sentiment. Investors will monitor ongoing earnings season, FII activity and key macroeconomic releases due later this week. The Nifty hovered above the 24,550 mark.

Auto shares rallied for the third consecutive trading session.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 196.84 points or 0.25% to 80,426.48. The Nifty 50 index added 93.20 points or 0.37% to 24,580.30.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.47%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,150 shares rose and 1,617 shares fell. A total of 215 shares were unchanged. Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), eased to 1.55% in July, down 55 basis points from 2.10% in June, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle received bids for 1,14,89,858 shares as against 1,65,14,421 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (13 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.70 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Regaal Resources received bids for 22,52,97,360 shares as against 2,09,99,664 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:25 IST on Wednesday (13 August 2025). The issue was subscribed 10.73 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index added 1.27% to 24,159.60. The index jumped 2.92% for the three trading sessions. Hero MotoCorp (up 2.37%), Bharat Forge (up 2.16%), Tata Motors (up 1.96%), TVS Motor Company (up 1.94%), Eicher Motors (up 1.44%), Samvardhana Motherson International (up 1.31%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.13%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.06%), Ashok Leyland (up 1.03%) and Bajaj Auto (up 0.87%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Hindalco Industries rallied 5.45% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore a year earlier. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 6.20% after the company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: Asian markets advanced on Wednesday after the latest U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

In Japan, a report showed manufacturers grew more confident about business conditions after a trade agreement with the United States. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business survey, reportedly showed the manufacturers' sentiment index rising to plus 9 in August from plus 7 in July, marking a second straight month of improvement. Further, Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9% increase. It compared with the widely reported median market forecast for a 2.5% rise.

On Wall Street, stocks ended higher on Tuesday as inflation data was tamer than expected, soothing investor fears that tariffs are not spiking prices. The trading session saw the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 added 1.1% to settle at 6,445.76, while the Nasdaq ended 1.4% higher at 21,681.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 483 points, or 1.1%, to close at 44,458.61. A widely followed measure of inflation accelerated slightly less than expected in July on an annual basis. The consumer price index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.