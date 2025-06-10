Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad. According to company's project classification, these are major orders valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

In India, it has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Middle East, the business has received orders to execute a set of 220kV and 132kV Gas Insulated Substations on turnkey basis. These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries.

The new orders mark a key milestone for PT&D in its pursuit of delivering future-ready grid infrastructure to help realise the energy transition and sustainable energy goals of its valued customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

