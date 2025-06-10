L&T bags 'major' orders for power transmission and distribution biz

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business vertical of Larsen & Toubro has won new grid infrastructure orders in India and abroad. According to company's project classification, these are major orders valued in the range of Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

In India, it has won an order to build 765kV and 400kV transmission line jobs pertaining to the integration of a Renewable Energy Zone in Andhra Pradesh.

In the Middle East, the business has received orders to execute a set of 220kV and 132kV Gas Insulated Substations on turnkey basis. These orders come from leading transmission asset owners and operators in the respective countries.