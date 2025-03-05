Markolines Pavement spurts on securing Rs 3-cr order

Markolines Pavement Technologies jumped 7.05% to Rs 123.75 after the company said that it received a work order worth Rs 2.79 crore from Vadodara Kim Expressway for rain cut repair work at its project site.

Rain cut repair work refers to the process of fixing road damage caused by erosion from heavy rainfall.

Separately, Markolines Pavement Technologies announced on Tuesday (4 March) that it has been awarded work orders by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the improvement of Mumbai's key arterial routes, the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH).

The company confirmed that it has received letters of acceptance-cum-work orders dated February 13th and 14th, 2025, totaling a significant Rs 50.80 crore. This announcement follows an earlier disclosure by Markolines in October 2024, when the company received the initial "Intimation to Start Work" from the BMC.

Markolines Pavement Techs is engaged in the business of providing highway operations & maintenance services.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 7.8% to Rs 16.98 crore on an 11.4% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 347.29 crore in FY24 over FY23.

