Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 43.54% to Rs 173.89 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 31.95% to Rs 22.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.54% to Rs 173.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.58% to Rs 59.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.33% to Rs 550.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 549.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales173.89121.14 44 550.96549.14 0 OPM %14.9116.10 -14.6116.77 - PBDT35.7127.18 31 91.5099.28 -8 PBT30.9323.79 30 79.6189.44 -11 NP22.5517.09 32 59.0267.51 -13

