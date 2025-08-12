Sensex, Nifty trade lower; pharma shares climb for 2nd day

The key equity indices traded with moderate losses in mid-afternoon trade. Market participants will closely track crude oil prices, FII activity, and developments on the tariff front, while awaiting CPI data, scheduled for later today. The Nifty traded near 24,550 mark.

Pharma shares advanced for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 188.02 points or 0.23% to 80,420.40. The Nifty 50 index fell 37.50 points or 0.15% to 24,546.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.03% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.10%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,131 shares rose and 1,865 shares fell. A total of 153 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Pharma index rose 0.96% to 21,811.35. The index rose 1.91% in the past two trading session. Alkem Laboratories (up 7.24%), Granules India (up 4.3%), Biocon (up 4.27%), Ipca Laboratories (up 4.26%) and Abbott India (up 2.08%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.7%), Ajanta Pharma (up 1.54%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.41%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (up 1.12%) and Laurus Labs (up 1.02%) surged. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.56% to 6.464 from the previous close of 6.428. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.6300 compared with its close of 87.7500 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement fell 0.24% to Rs 100,080. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 98.52. The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.16% to 4.278. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement declined 6 cents or 0.09% to $66.57 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Abbott India gained 1.96% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 11.53% to Rs 365.86 crore on 11.60% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,738.35 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Kirloskar Industries declined 2.48% after the company reported a 1.73% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 95.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 97.09 crore reported in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 2.42% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,705.48 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.