Marksans Pharma skids after Q1 PAT slumps 34% YoY to Rs 58 cr

Marksans Pharma tumbled 10.44% to Rs 187.85 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 34.3% to Rs 58.31 crore despite of 4.97% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 619.98 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The growth in revenue from operations was fueled by the US market, with contributions from new product launches in the gastrointestinal, pain management, and digestive health segments

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 36.18% YoY to Rs 76.59 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA slipped 22% to Rs 100.1 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with Rs 128.4 crore posted in Q1 June 2024. EBITDA margin fell 560 bps to 16.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 21.7% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, revenue from US & North America stood at Rs 327.6 crore (up 30.6% YoY) while revenue from UK and Europe stood at Rs 203.8 crore (down 19% YoY). Revenue from Australia and New Zealand business stood at Rs 57 crore (down 13.1% YoY) in Q1 FY26. Rest of World (ROW) business grew by 39.4% YoY to Rs 31.6 crore during the period under review. As of 30th June 2025, cash balance stood at Rs 711 crore. Research & Development (R&D) for Q1FY26 was Rs 12.1 crore, 2.0% of consolidated revenue. Mark Saldanha, managing director, Marksans Pharma, said, While Q1FY26 was a seasonally soft quarter, we delivered year-on-year revenue growth of 5%, while gross profit increased by 8.9%. This was supported by successful new product launches in the US markets and the easing of raw material costs.