Hindustan Aeronautics consolidated net profit declines 3.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.85% to Rs 4819.01 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Aeronautics declined 3.71% to Rs 1383.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1437.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.85% to Rs 4819.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4347.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4819.014347.5026.6122.792039.471732.951854.311583.721383.771437.16

