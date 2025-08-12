Genus Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 3.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 255.45 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 3.18% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 255.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 210.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.255.45210.867.908.939.989.962.512.872.742.83

