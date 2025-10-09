Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons bags Rs 17-cr transformer order

Marsons bags Rs 17-cr transformer order

Image
Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Marsons announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.48 crore from Tarun Enterprise for the supply of 33/11 KV, 3-phase, 50 Hz, ONAN, 10 MVA, copper-wound, outdoor, conventional-type power transformers with accessories.

The project is to be executed within 6 months.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing transformers, transformer goods & other rental income.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 53.2% to Rs 8.03 crore on a 57.4% increase in net sales to Rs 47.03 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Marsons rose 0.86% to Rs 182.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

