Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 63.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit declines 63.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Martin Burn declined 63.75% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %0-512.50 -PBDT0.450.86 -48 PBT0.400.80 -50 NP0.290.80 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nalin Lease Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 16.86% in the December 2025 quarter

LTIMindtree consolidated net profit declines 10.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit declines 10.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Lakhotia Polyesters (India) standalone net profit declines 39.45% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story