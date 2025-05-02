Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 7% YoY in April'25

Maruti Suzuki rallies as total sales jump 7% YoY in April'25

Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.34% to Rs 12,425 after the company's total sales increased 6.96% to 1,79,791 units in April 2025 as against 1,68,089 units sold in April 2024.

The sales of domestic passenger vehicles stood at 1,38,704 units (up 0.54% YoY), while sales of light commercial vehicles came in at 3,349 units (up 34.17% YoY) during the period under review.

While the company's total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) advanced 4.07% YoY to 1,51,880 units, total export sales increased by 25.95% YoY to 27,911 units sold in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the car manufacturers total production rallied 5.91% to 1,79,791 units in April 2025 as against 1,69,751 units recorded in April 2024.

In April25, the production of passenger vehicles was at 1,76,784 units, up 6.28% from 1,66,325 units produced in April 2024. Additionally, the production of light commercial vehicles reached 3,172 units in April 2025, registering a YoY decline of 7.41%.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company has reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

