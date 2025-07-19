Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 19.23% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.310.2641.9453.850.130.140.130.140.100.11

