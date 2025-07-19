Aarti Drugs consolidated net profit rises 62.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.33% to Rs 590.51 crore

Net profit of Aarti Drugs rose 62.18% to Rs 53.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.33% to Rs 590.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 555.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.590.51555.3412.5511.7065.8357.3651.1143.9853.9133.24

