Neil Industries standalone net profit rises 6.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.13% to Rs 0.96 crore

Net profit of Neil Industries rose 6.45% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.13% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.960.6959.3879.710.570.550.440.420.330.31

