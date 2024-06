Max Estates has provided corporate guarantee for Max Square (a subsidiary company) to Axis BanK.

Max Square has availed Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) debt upto Rs 400 crore, in one or multiple tranches from Axis Bank.

For securing the aforesaid financial facility, the Company has provided a Corporate Guarantee upto an amount of Rs 400 crore.

