Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 45.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 12821.65 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 45.29% to Rs 69.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 12821.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11798.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12821.6511798.610.921.61102.16183.15101.48182.4669.64127.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News