Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 62.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 62.28% to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 8923.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12355.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

