Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 62.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 8923.21 crore

Net profit of Max Financial Services declined 62.28% to Rs 56.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 148.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 8923.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12355.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8923.2112355.68 -28 OPM %0.981.69 -PBDT81.55198.73 -59 PBT80.74197.97 -59 NP56.04148.56 -62

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

