Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

Reliance Power Ltd soars 6.98%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Reliance Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 38.18, up 6.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.09% slide in NIFTY and a 3.02% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Reliance Power Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38.18, up 6.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25889.45. The Sensex is at 84718.27, up 0.19%. Reliance Power Ltd has slipped around 4.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Reliance Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34737, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 931.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 430.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's 5G subscribers set to spurt to 100 crore by 2026 compared to 36 crore right now

Titagarh Rail Systems secures order worth Rs 273 cr from Indian Railways

Artefact Projects secures NHAI contract worth Rs 7.67 cr

GE Vernova T&D India secures LoA from Power Grid

Jio Financial Services appoints Venkata Peri as COO

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story