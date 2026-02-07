Associate Sponsors

Max Heights Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Max Heights Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.140.17 -18 OPM %023.53 -PBDT0.140.03 367 PBT0.09-0.02 LP NP0.09-0.02 LP

First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

