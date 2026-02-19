MCX rallies after easing additional margins on gold, silver futures

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gained 3.15% to Rs 2,415 after the exchange announced withdrawal of additional margins imposed on gold and silver futures contracts with effect from 19 February 2026.

In a circular, MCX stated that additional margin of 3% levied in Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied in Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

Earlier on 5 February 2026, the exchange had imposed additional margin to mitigate systematic risk. It levied an extra 4.5% margin on silver futures (all variants) and 1% on gold futures (all variants) effective 5 February 2026 (beginning of day). Subsequently, from 6 February 2026 (beginning of day), a further 2.5% margin was imposed on silver futures and 2% on gold futures contracts.