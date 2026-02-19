Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MCX rallies after easing additional margins on gold, silver futures

MCX rallies after easing additional margins on gold, silver futures

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST
Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) gained 3.15% to Rs 2,415 after the exchange announced withdrawal of additional margins imposed on gold and silver futures contracts with effect from 19 February 2026.

In a circular, MCX stated that additional margin of 3% levied in Gold Futures (all contracts of all variants) and 7% levied in Silver Futures (all contracts of all variants) shall be withdrawn with effect from Thursday, February 19th, 2026.

Earlier on 5 February 2026, the exchange had imposed additional margin to mitigate systematic risk. It levied an extra 4.5% margin on silver futures (all variants) and 1% on gold futures (all variants) effective 5 February 2026 (beginning of day). Subsequently, from 6 February 2026 (beginning of day), a further 2.5% margin was imposed on silver futures and 2% on gold futures contracts.

MCX is India's largest commodity derivatives exchange, with around 98% market share in commodity futures. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.

The company reported 150.63% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 401.12 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 160.04 crore in Q3 FY25. Income from operations jumped 120.85% YoY to Rs 665.62 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

