TVS Holdings consolidated net profit rises 59.15% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of TVS Holdings rose 59.15% to Rs 442.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 278.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.20% to Rs 13945.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11228.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13945.5211228.4916.2114.931622.511162.141281.73901.37442.87278.27

