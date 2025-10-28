Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 2.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 2.01% to Rs 1097.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1075.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 7737.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7184.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7737.187184.7872.4073.351642.231585.641507.021493.761097.321075.72

