Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 14.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.24% to Rs 188.87 crore

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 14.38% to Rs 21.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.24% to Rs 188.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.76% to Rs 90.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 723.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 634.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

