Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit declines 62.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services declined 62.21% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.64% to Rs 232.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.232.55180.7717.0821.2734.4043.0313.4729.497.9521.04

