Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 10.77% to Rs 9.53 crore

Net Loss of Palash Securities reported to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.77% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 9.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.01% to Rs 40.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.5310.68 -11 40.9553.19 -23 OPM %-42.18-47.57 --27.96-21.66 - PBDT-4.59-5.55 17 -13.62-13.75 1 PBT-4.76-5.74 17 -14.34-14.55 1 NP-3.29-5.54 41 -9.62-15.57 38

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

