Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 125.76% in the March 2024 quarter

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 125.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 46.75% to Rs 52.36 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 125.76% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.75% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.23% to Rs 21.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 169.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales52.3635.68 47 169.76140.25 21 OPM %27.8624.16 -30.2523.62 - PBDT14.6610.25 43 51.8131.94 62 PBT8.974.75 89 30.2612.82 136 NP6.662.95 126 21.388.79 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

LatentView rises after board OKs acquisition of Decision Point Analytics

One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 178.97% in the December 2023 quarter

Caplin Point arm commences operations at Oncology facility in Chennai

Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 20.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

US Market surges to record highs after inflation data

Eicher Motors JV inks pact with iTrangle Infotech

Palash Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Visaka Industries consolidated net profit declines 73.50% in the March 2024 quarter

TRF consolidated net profit declines 14.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story