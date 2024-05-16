One Point One Solutions consolidated net profit rises 125.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.75% to Rs 52.36 crore

Net profit of One Point One Solutions rose 125.76% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 46.75% to Rs 52.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 143.23% to Rs 21.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 169.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

