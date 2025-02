Medplus Health Services consolidated net profit rises 234.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.32% to Rs 1561.45 crore

Net profit of Medplus Health Services rose 234.23% to Rs 45.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.32% to Rs 1561.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1441.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1561.451441.478.496.37119.0777.0756.6019.9645.8913.73

