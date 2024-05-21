Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 79.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Apollo Micro Systems consolidated net profit rises 79.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 26.76% to Rs 135.44 crore

Net profit of Apollo Micro Systems rose 79.22% to Rs 12.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.76% to Rs 135.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 106.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.97% to Rs 31.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.91% to Rs 371.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 297.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales135.44106.85 27 371.63297.53 25 OPM %21.2221.41 -22.5721.54 - PBDT21.3115.39 38 55.3942.54 30 PBT18.1712.75 43 44.0932.18 37 NP12.947.22 79 31.1218.75 66

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

