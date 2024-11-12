Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 9.16% to Rs 871.31 crore

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 15.96% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 871.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 798.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales871.31798.16 9 OPM %7.946.96 -PBDT53.6939.87 35 PBT35.5724.39 46 NP29.2125.19 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story