Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit rises 15.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Parag Milk Foods rose 15.96% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.16% to Rs 871.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 798.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

