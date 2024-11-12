Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 51.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.63% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 51.62% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.63% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.4312.3388.9791.974.218.354.078.213.597.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News