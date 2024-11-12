Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 51.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.63% to Rs 8.43 croreNet profit of Starteck Finance declined 51.62% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.63% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.4312.33 -32 OPM %88.9791.97 -PBDT4.218.35 -50 PBT4.078.21 -50 NP3.597.42 -52
