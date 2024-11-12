Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 51.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Starteck Finance consolidated net profit declines 51.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.63% to Rs 8.43 crore

Net profit of Starteck Finance declined 51.62% to Rs 3.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 31.63% to Rs 8.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.4312.33 -32 OPM %88.9791.97 -PBDT4.218.35 -50 PBT4.078.21 -50 NP3.597.42 -52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Brampton Triveni Centre in Canada cancels event amid Khalistani separatists threat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 250 pts higher at 79,750; Nifty at 24,200; Hindalco gains 2%

Start SIP and Grow Rich: The Magical Formula of SIP + SWP

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Haiti shuts main airport as gang violence escalates; new PM sworn in

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story