Meta Infotech receives purchase orders worth Rs 3 crore

Meta Infotech announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 2.60 crore.

The order mix comprises annual subscriptions and implementation services for cloud-based security and support solutions under the product and services category. The total order value stands at Rs 260.98 lakh, which includes fresh orders of Rs 113.19 lakh and renewal orders amounting to Rs 147.79 lakh, with contract periods extending up to February 2030.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.