Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 550.28 points or 1.99% at 28133.9 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 4.43%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 3.84%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3.75%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.23%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 3.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.36%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.33%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.06%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.92%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.91%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 509.55 or 1.04% at 49721.85.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 171.44 points or 1.16% at 14894.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 211.35 points or 0.9% at 23572.4.

The BSE Sensex index was up 729.35 points or 0.94% at 77916.09.

On BSE,2388 shares were trading in green, 699 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

