Metal stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 248.71 points or 0.88% at 28521.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 3.49%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.92%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 1.64%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.41%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.01%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.9%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.61%), Vedanta Ltd (up 0.57%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.17%).

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.16 or 0.57% at 45712.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.57 points or 0.45% at 14064.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.65 points or 0.23% at 22881.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.19 points or 0.46% at 75591.99.

On BSE,1923 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

