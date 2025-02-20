Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 35.09 points or 0.74% at 4746.5 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, NHPC Ltd (up 3.42%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.38%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.88%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 2.43%),EMS Ltd (up 2.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 2.2%), SJVN Ltd (up 1.72%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 1.61%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.42%), and NTPC Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.78%), NLC India Ltd (down 1.61%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.21%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.16 or 0.57% at 45712.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.57 points or 0.45% at 14064.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.65 points or 0.23% at 22881.25.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.19 points or 0.46% at 75591.99.

On BSE,1923 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News