Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Power index increasing 41.53 points or 0.69% at 6020.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, NHPC Ltd (up 3.42%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 3.38%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.33%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.26%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 0.76%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.23%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.11%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 0.04%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.78%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.21%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.51%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 257.16 or 0.57% at 45712.99.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.57 points or 0.45% at 14064.8.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.65 points or 0.23% at 22881.25.

The BSE Sensex index was down 347.19 points or 0.46% at 75591.99.

On BSE,1923 shares were trading in green, 1170 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

