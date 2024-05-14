Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks rise

May 14 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 477.98 points or 1.55% at 31400.74 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.77%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 2.24%),NMDC Ltd (up 2.19%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.03%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.73%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.43%), Vedanta Ltd (up 1.35%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.09%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.31%), turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 88.89 or 0.12% at 72865.02.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.6 points or 0.19% at 22145.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 389.21 points or 0.86% at 45682.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 50.6 points or 0.36% at 13969.64.

On BSE,2179 shares were trading in green, 720 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

May 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

