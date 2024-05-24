Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.20% to Rs 58.25 croreNet profit of Metroglobal rose 13.35% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.20% to Rs 58.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.90% to Rs 16.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 234.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
