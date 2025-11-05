Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 13.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 429.19 crore

Net profit of Metropolis Healthcare rose 13.22% to Rs 52.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 429.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 349.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.429.19349.7925.2225.70103.4388.2171.0361.4052.6746.52

