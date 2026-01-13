Metropolis Healthcare launches Centre of Genomics

Metropolis Healthcare announced the launch of its Centre of Genomics, marking a significant step in scaling its long standing capabilities in advanced genomics, molecular diagnostics, precision medicine, and genomic research. The Centre of Genomics is designed to deliver clinically actionable genomic insights across the care continuum, supporting multiple high-impact clinical specialties.

Over the years, Metropolis has built a strong foundation in advanced genomics, with a particular focus on precision oncology anchored by its Global Reference Laboratory in Mumbai. Following the integration of Core Diagnostics' specialised genomics laboratory in the Delhi NCR region, these complementary capabilities have been unified to operate as CAP-accredited national referral laboratories for genomics, forming the backbone of the Centre of Genomics. This integrated model brings together a broad portfolio of NGS-based assays, robust bioinformatics and interpretation capabilities, and deep scientific and clinical expertise.

As part of the Centre's technology backbone, Metropolis has augmented its existing sequencing infrastructure with the deployment of Illumina's NovaSeq X Series for research purposes. The NovaSeq X system features Illumina's cutting-edge XLEAP-SBS chemistry, offering unmatched throughput, accuracy, and sustainability. The NovaSeq X Plus can generate more than 20,000 whole genomes per year, more than double the throughput of Illumina's previous sequencers. Its unprecedented speed, scale, and accuracy push the limits of what is possible in genetic sequencing, enabling users to unlock discoveries and advancements that were previously beyond reach. Beyond the newly deployed NovaSeq X Series, the Centre of Genomics is supported by an existing, multi-platform NGS infrastructure already operational across Metropolis' key genomics hubs. The Centre of Genomics brings together multidisciplinary teams of molecular pathologists, genomic scientists, researchers, bioinformaticians, and certified genetic counsellors to ensure that complex genomic data is translated into clear, reliable, and clinically meaningful insights for patient care.