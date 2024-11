Modern Threads (I) standalone net profit declines 94.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.90% to Rs 62.25 crore

Net profit of Modern Threads (I) declined 94.79% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.90% to Rs 62.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 77.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.62.2577.72-2.189.441.457.150.256.140.326.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News