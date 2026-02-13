Associate Sponsors

MIC Electronics signs MoU with Refit Global

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 11:51 AM IST
MIC Electronics has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Refit Global to explore a potential strategic transaction, which may include investment (equity/debt/hybrid), acquisition of shares/assets/business, share swap, preferential issue, or other mutually agreed arrangements.

The collaboration brings together MIC Electronics' decades of large-scale manufacturing excellence, global technology delivery capabilities, deep institutional relationships, and financial strength with Refit Global' advanced refurbishment platforms, certified supply chains, and strong B2C market penetration. The result is a next-generation circular electronics platform positioned to drive sustainable growth, accelerate digital inclusion, and unlock unprecedented value across the refurbished electronics value chain.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

