Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9950.00% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2713.68% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

