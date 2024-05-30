Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales rise 9950.00% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of Tradewell Holdings reported to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9950.00% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2713.68% to Rs 26.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.130.26 9950 26.730.95 2714 OPM %11.33-157.69 -11.90-37.89 - PBDT2.94-0.42 LP 3.15-0.40 LP PBT2.92-0.44 LP 3.09-0.48 LP NP2.30-0.36 LP 2.47-0.40 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

