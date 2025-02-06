Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 70.40% in the December 2024 quarter

State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 70.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Total Operating Income rise 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 70.40% to Rs 18853.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11064.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112868.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income124653.66112868.34 10 OPM %47.9444.51 -PBDT25566.4022344.83 14 PBT25566.4022344.83 14 NP18853.1611064.14 70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 173.56% in the December 2024 quarter

NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 757.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Robust Hotels standalone net profit rises 1.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story