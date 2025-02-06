State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 70.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 croreNet profit of State Bank of India rose 70.40% to Rs 18853.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11064.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112868.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income124653.66112868.34 10 OPM %47.9444.51 -PBDT25566.4022344.83 14 PBT25566.4022344.83 14 NP18853.1611064.14 70
