State Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 70.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India rose 70.40% to Rs 18853.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11064.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 10.44% to Rs 124653.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 112868.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.124653.66112868.3447.9444.5125566.4022344.8325566.4022344.8318853.1611064.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News