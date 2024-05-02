Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mindspace Business Parks REIT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 118.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 8.72% to Rs 619.40 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT reported to Rs 118.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.72% to Rs 619.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 569.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.12% to Rs 525.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.01% to Rs 2458.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2297.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales619.40569.70 9 2458.902297.80 7 OPM %71.2071.07 -71.9167.60 - PBDT326.60309.80 5 1329.701230.60 8 PBT232.60217.80 7 947.00875.20 8 NP118.60-29.20 LP 525.00283.60 85

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

