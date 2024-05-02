Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit declines 44.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Mena Mani Industries standalone net profit declines 44.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 136.83% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net profit of Mena Mani Industries declined 44.78% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 136.83% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.53% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 81.59% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.813.72 137 12.827.06 82 OPM %8.7428.23 -5.2310.91 - PBDT1.030.89 16 0.930.62 50 PBT0.900.89 1 0.680.60 13 NP0.370.67 -45 0.150.38 -61

